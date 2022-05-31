Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Price Target Cut to GBX 500 by Analysts at Barclays

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 700 ($8.86) to GBX 500 ($6.33) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ONT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 790 ($9.99) to GBX 710 ($8.98) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 671 ($8.49) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.06) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

ONT stock opened at GBX 324 ($4.10) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 339.35. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 239 ($3.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 736 ($9.31). The company has a market cap of £2.67 billion and a PE ratio of -14.30.

In other news, insider Wendy Becker purchased 9,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.92) per share, with a total value of £35,041.12 ($44,333.40). Also, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah purchased 14,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 356 ($4.50) per share, with a total value of £50,285 ($63,619.69). Insiders bought a total of 23,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,562,514 in the last three months.

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.

