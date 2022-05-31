OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the April 30th total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 483.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OZMLF remained flat at $$16.34 on Tuesday. 32,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74. OZ Minerals has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $21.04.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

