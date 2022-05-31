PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) to post sales of $6.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.50 billion. PACCAR reported sales of $5.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $26.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.45 billion to $27.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $28.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.60 billion to $29.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 280.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCAR opened at $85.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.88 and a 200 day moving average of $88.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

