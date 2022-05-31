PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.46 Billion

Brokerages forecast that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.37 billion. PACCAR reported sales of $5.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $26.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.45 billion to $27.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $28.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.60 billion to $29.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in PACCAR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $85.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.88 and its 200-day moving average is $88.18. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $97.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

