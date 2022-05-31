Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $78,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,770.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

