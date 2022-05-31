PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

PD stock opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.21.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 60,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $2,132,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $2,125,232.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 897,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,989,849.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,036 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in PagerDuty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 289,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter worth about $20,378,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

