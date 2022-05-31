PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Short Interest Update

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,710,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 14,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.76.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PAGS stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $61.65.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $579.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,306,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,199,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 208,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 77,760 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital (Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.