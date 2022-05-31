PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Short Interest Update

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,710,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 14,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
PAGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.76.
PAGS stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $61.65.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,306,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,199,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 208,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 77,760 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.
About PagSeguro Digital (Get Rating)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.