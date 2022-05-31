Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Palomar is well-poised on solid revenue growth and balance sheet. Focus on new business, strong premium retention rates for existing business, and renewals of existing policies bode well for the company. Premiums should benefit from its solid product portfolio as well as geographic expansion and rate increases. Net investment income is expected to grow on the back of higher average balance of investments. High return on equity indicates efficient utilization of shareholders’ value. Palomar estimates adjusted net income between $80 million and $85 million in 2022. Shares of Palomar have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, exposure to cat loss induces underwriting volatility. Yet, the company strives to protect earnings and balance sheet with reinsurance program. Also, escalating expenses can strain margin expansion.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

NASDAQ PLMR traded down $2.89 on Tuesday, reaching $61.30. 319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,563. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.00. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Palomar had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Palomar will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $29,585.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,982.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 934,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,552,000 after purchasing an additional 60,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 91,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 44,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at $665,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

