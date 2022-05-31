Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 28 ($0.35) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.14% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of PAF stock opened at GBX 19.98 ($0.25) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 19.88. Pan African Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.84 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 24.50 ($0.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £383.52 million and a P/E ratio of 6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32.
About Pan African Resources
