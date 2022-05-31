Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Short Interest Down 18.6% in May

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 142,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Panbela Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

PBLA stock remained flat at $$1.56 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,024. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.28.

Panbela Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PBLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, as well as neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other agents in other cancer indications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.