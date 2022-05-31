PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) to post ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). PAR Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE PAR traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.47. 1,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.09. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $28.87 and a 12 month high of $74.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 247.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 67,920 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 61.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 35.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 231.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at about $242,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

