Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

PCYG has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Park City Group to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Park City Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

PCYG opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.02 million, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.05. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81.

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Park City Group during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Park City Group during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Park City Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Park City Group during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

