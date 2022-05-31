Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.81.

PLC has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Park Lawn and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Park Lawn stock opened at C$34.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.67. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$31.05 and a 52 week high of C$42.13.

Park Lawn ( TSE:PLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$99.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.5900002 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

