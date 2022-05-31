Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLC. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Park Lawn and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Park Lawn from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of PLC opened at C$34.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 30.33. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$31.05 and a 12 month high of C$42.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83.

Park Lawn ( TSE:PLC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$99.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.5900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

