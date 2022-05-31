Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $421.25 Million

Brokerages expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $421.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $419.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $423.50 million. Park-Ohio posted sales of $350.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.43. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKOH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 466,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 26,462 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.3% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 200,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 10.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 56.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKOH opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.18. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.75%.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

