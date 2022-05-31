Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the April 30th total of 18,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFDR traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,446. Pathfinder Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

