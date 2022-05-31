Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $58.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average of $69.41. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.95. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $54.02 and a one year high of $88.79.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $201,819.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 212,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,815,406.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $683,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 220,517 shares in the company, valued at $15,065,721.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,103 shares of company stock worth $1,556,669. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 462.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

