PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAVmed Inc. is a medical device company. Its diversified pipeline of products address unmet clinical needs, which consists of CarpX (TM) to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextFlo(TM) and NextCath(TM) a disposable infusion pump; PortIO(TM) and NextCath interventional radiology and Caldus (TM) tissue ablation and cardiovascular intervention. PAVmed Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PAVM. Maxim Group cut their price target on PAVmed to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

NASDAQ PAVM opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a market cap of $93.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.22. PAVmed has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that PAVmed will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PAVmed by 57.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PAVmed by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PAVmed by 31.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PAVmed by 142.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in PAVmed by 40.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

