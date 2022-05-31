Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Short Interest Update

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the April 30th total of 996,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,297 shares of company stock valued at $12,432,550. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 101.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Paylocity by 110.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 1,730.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded down $2.37 on Tuesday, reaching $176.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,825. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $152.97 and a 1 year high of $314.49. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.83 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.55.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.18.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

