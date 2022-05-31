Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW) Short Interest Down 17.7% in May

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the April 30th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

PAYOW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,384. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $3.20.

