PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered PCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $26.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $306.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 40.19%. Analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other PCB Bancorp news, insider Justin Chon sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 184,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

