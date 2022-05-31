PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the energy producer on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

PDC Energy has a payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PDC Energy to earn $19.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,115. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 2.74.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $305,031.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,201 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,654.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,421 shares of company stock worth $4,392,624. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PDC Energy by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PDC Energy by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $334,000.

PDCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

