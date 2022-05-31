Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

PGC opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $611.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 24.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, Director Peter D. Horst purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.49 per share, with a total value of $78,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,603.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Kass acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.11 per share, with a total value of $31,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,657.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

