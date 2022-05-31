Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.22.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target (up from C$46.00) on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.23, for a total transaction of C$136,876.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$903,888.85. Also, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total value of C$198,990.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,412,547.95. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,432.

Shares of PPL stock traded up C$0.34 on Tuesday, reaching C$51.31. 149,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,107. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$37.02 and a 52 week high of C$51.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.44 billion and a PE ratio of 22.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.77.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.04%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

