Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.22.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total transaction of C$56,422.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$461,346. Also, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.64, for a total value of C$138,600.59. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,078 shares of company stock worth $1,386,432.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up C$0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$51.31. 149,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,107. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$37.02 and a 52-week high of C$51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.04 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.04%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

