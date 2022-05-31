Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Plans Dividend of GBX 26.83

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 26.83 ($0.34) per share on Monday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:PNN opened at GBX 1,012.48 ($12.81) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.00. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 704.67 ($8.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,335 ($16.89). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,062.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,096.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.45) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.28) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pennon Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,160.29 ($14.68).

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

