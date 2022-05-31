Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.71. 16,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.18. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair has a 12 month low of $47.42 and a 12 month high of $80.40.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.83 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 486,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,541,000 after buying an additional 13,853 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 988,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,157,000 after buying an additional 93,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

