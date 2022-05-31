Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) will post $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. Pentair posted sales of $941.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.59.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Pentair by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 486,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,541,000 after acquiring an additional 13,853 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Pentair by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pentair by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 988,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,157,000 after acquiring an additional 93,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth $310,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNR opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. Pentair has a 12 month low of $47.42 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

