PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of PepGen in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

PEPG opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. PepGen has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

PepGen Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases. PepGen Inc is based in BOSTON.

