PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PepGen in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PepGen in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of PepGen in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PEPG opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. PepGen has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $16.99.

PepGen Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases. PepGen Inc is based in BOSTON.

