PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEPG opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. PepGen has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

Get PepGen alerts:

About PepGen (Get Rating)

PepGen Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases. PepGen Inc is based in BOSTON.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PepGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.