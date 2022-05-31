PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PEPG opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. PepGen has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $16.99.
About PepGen (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PepGen (PEPG)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PepGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.