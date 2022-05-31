Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 194,334 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $441,138.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,432 shares of company stock valued at $639,510 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. Performant Financial has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

