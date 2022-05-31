Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.23.
WOOF stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $28.73.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 33.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 187.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 58.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 231,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 85,551 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.