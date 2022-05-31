Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.23.

WOOF stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $28.73.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 33.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 187.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 58.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 231,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 85,551 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

