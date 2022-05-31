Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.15) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.77) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of POFCY opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Petrofac has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

