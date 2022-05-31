Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,517,200 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the April 30th total of 1,893,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 134.3 days.

Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Pexip Holding ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

OTCMKTS:PXPHF remained flat at $$3.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13. Pexip Holding ASA has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $12.23.

Pexip Holding ASA provides a video-first meeting platform worldwide. The company offers self-hosted software application and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing, built on its proprietary Infinity technology. Its interoperability solutions are integrated into Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, and Google Hangouts Gateway interop, a video system device registration and a meeting and calling service.

