PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.70.

PCG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,032,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in PG&E by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 160,989,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,545,495,000 after purchasing an additional 89,015,156 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in PG&E by 2,635.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,836,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258,039 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in PG&E by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,766,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in PG&E by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,137 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $103,904,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCG stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.12. 36,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,728,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. PG&E has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 173.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.05.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

