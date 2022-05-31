PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Short Interest Update

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the April 30th total of 1,890,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 736,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHAS. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,998,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,872,000. Towercrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,389,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 2,492.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 325,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 312,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $933,000. Institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PHAS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.79. 707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,128. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

PHAS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.

