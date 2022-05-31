Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PLAB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Photronics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88. Photronics has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Photronics had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,443. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $189,895.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,668.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $253,896. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the first quarter worth approximately $500,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Photronics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 305,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Photronics by 3,942.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Photronics by 157.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Photronics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

