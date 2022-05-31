Pi Financial Reiterates “C$1.20” Price Target for Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC)

Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Get Rating) received a C$1.20 price objective from equities research analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 79.10% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of CVE:BRC traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.67. 66,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,060. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a current ratio of 9.19. Blackrock Silver has a twelve month low of C$0.60 and a twelve month high of C$1.30.
About Blackrock Silver (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.