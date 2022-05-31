Pi Financial Reiterates “C$1.20” Price Target for Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC)

Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Get Rating) received a C$1.20 price objective from equities research analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 79.10% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CVE:BRC traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.67. 66,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,060. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a current ratio of 9.19. Blackrock Silver has a twelve month low of C$0.60 and a twelve month high of C$1.30.

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

