PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PPCCY traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.06. 6,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,486. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82. PICC Property and Casualty has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $27.10.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

