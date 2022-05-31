Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Pinduoduo posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $2.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded up $6.37 on Monday, hitting $48.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,086,525. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $143.11.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

