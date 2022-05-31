Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,240,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the April 30th total of 23,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDD. UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nomura downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.45.

PDD stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.88. 511,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,654,767. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $143.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $2.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 85.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

