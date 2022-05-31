Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,394,500 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the April 30th total of 4,208,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 592.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PIAIF traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,100. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $11.00.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (PIAIF)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.