Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,394,500 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the April 30th total of 4,208,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 592.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PIAIF traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,100. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

