Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PNFP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.88. 6,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,334. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.29. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $73.60 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The company had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

