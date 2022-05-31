Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Down 18.0% in May

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the April 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 46.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 16.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.98. 1,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,558. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $16.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

