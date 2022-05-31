Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PPSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Power Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PPSI opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $14.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of -0.23.

Pioneer Power Solutions ( NASDAQ:PPSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPSI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 74,988.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 74,988 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

