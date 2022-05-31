Piper Sandler Trims Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Target Price to $35.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 247.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:NRIX traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 29,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,759. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $37.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.58.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 394.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 512.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.