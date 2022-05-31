Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) versus Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pixelworks and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks 0 1 3 0 2.75 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 3 5 0 2.63

Pixelworks currently has a consensus target price of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 250.08%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus target price of $139.29, indicating a potential upside of 48.54%. Given Pixelworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.6% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Pixelworks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pixelworks and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks -26.16% -23.80% -10.33% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 38.44% 30.84% 18.63%

Risk & Volatility

Pixelworks has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pixelworks and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks $55.10 million 2.15 -$19.41 million ($0.31) -7.06 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $56.82 billion 8.56 $21.35 billion $4.56 20.56

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Pixelworks. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats Pixelworks on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pixelworks (Get Rating)

Pixelworks, Inc. develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. As of December 31, 2021, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 335 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The company's products are used in smartphones, tablets, and projectors. It serves in Japan, China, Taiwan, the United States, Europe, and Korea through a direct sales force, as well as distributors and manufacturers' representatives. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors. The company also offers customer support, account management, and engineering services, as well as manufactures masks. Its products are used in mobile devices, high performance computing, automotive electronics, and internet of things markets. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

