Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.46.

A number of analysts have commented on PAA shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 16,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 93,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.26%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

