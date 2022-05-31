Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) and Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Head-To-Head Comparison

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) and Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Planet Labs PBC and Aviat Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Labs PBC 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aviat Networks 0 0 4 0 3.00

Planet Labs PBC currently has a consensus target price of $10.38, indicating a potential upside of 70.92%. Aviat Networks has a consensus target price of $51.33, indicating a potential upside of 74.84%. Given Aviat Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aviat Networks is more favorable than Planet Labs PBC.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and Aviat Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Labs PBC $131.21 million 12.41 -$137.12 million N/A N/A Aviat Networks $274.91 million 1.19 $110.14 million $1.63 17.90

Aviat Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Planet Labs PBC.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and Aviat Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Labs PBC N/A -60.83% -19.82% Aviat Networks 6.55% 15.65% 9.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.3% of Planet Labs PBC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aviat Networks beats Planet Labs PBC on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Planet Labs PBC (Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems. It serves agriculture, mapping, forestry, and finance and insurance, as well as federal, state, and local government bodies. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Aviat Networks (Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc. provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications. It serves communications service providers and private network operators, including state/local government, utility, federal government, and defense organizations. The company markets its products through a direct sales, service, and support organization; indirect sales channels comprising dealers, resellers, and sales representatives; and through online. Aviat Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

